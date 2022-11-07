Fulgent Genetics acquires Fulgent Pharma for $100M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:37 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) said Monday it acquired Fulgent Pharma, an independent clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, for ~$100M.
- The deal amount will be paid with cash on hand and Fulgent Genetics' (FLGT) stock.
- The combined firm plans to offer a vertically integrated solution to combat cancer with the potential to unlock significant long-term upside for both therapeutic and diagnostic businesses.
- Fulgent Genetics' (FLGT) strong balance sheet and cash flow are expected to be able to support advancement of Fulgent Pharma's R&D pipeline.
- Fulgent Pharma's lead program FID-007 is a proprietary nanoencapsulated formulation of paclitaxel developed to improve overall solubility profile of paclitaxel.
- FID-007 is currently being developed for treatment of head & neck cancer, a potential $2.2B target market opportunity.
- Both companies were previously owned by Fulgent Therapeutics till 2016, when the businesses were separated ahead of Fulgent Genetics' (FLGT) IPO.
- Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) also reported Q3 results and issued guidance below expectations.
