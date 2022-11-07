NanoString GAAP EPS of -$0.79, revenue of $29.54M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:38 PM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • NanoString press release (NASDAQ:NSTG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.79.
  • Product and Services Revenue of $29.54M (-20.5% Y/Y).
  • nCounter® revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, of $20.2 million.
  • During the quarter, the company generated orders for ~60 Spatial Biology Instruments, representing ~70% growth year-over-year, including orders for ~40 CosMx Spatial Molecular Imagers
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Total product and service revenue of $125 to $127 million, as compared to previous guidance of $140 to $150 million, reflecting an order mix that is weighted more heavily to CosMx, with material CosMx revenue recognition expected to begin in 2023
  • nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, of $83 to $84 million, as compared to previous guidance of $90 to $95 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $100 million, as compared to previous guidance of $75 to $85 million

