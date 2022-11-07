Brighthouse Financial Q3 profit drops 75% Y/Y as Life, Run-off units lose money

Nov. 07, 2022 4:40 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Selective focus of magnifying glass,glasses and Insurance Policy letter on a white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) third-quarter adjusted earnings topped the average Wall Street estimate Monday but cratered from a year before as its Life and Run-off segments lost money, and the value of its hedges fell due to market volatility.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.35, exceeding the $1.33 consensus, collapsed from $5.41 a year earlier.

Revenue of $1.94B, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $1.89B, dipped from $2.47B in the year-ago quarter.

Premiums came in at $162M, down from $193M in Q3 2021.

Net investment income decreased to $877M from $1.28B a year earlier.

Net derivative losses were $416M in Q3 compared with gains of $56M in Q3 of last year.

Annuities adjusted earnings of $125M plunged from $385M in the year-ago period. Life adjusted loss was $7M vs. gain of $110M a year ago. And Run-off adjusted loss of $21M compared with a gain of $38M in Q3 2021.

Total expenses were $2.35B versus $2.02B in Q3 2021.

Book value of $1.35 a share retreated from $5.41 a share in Q3 2021.

Conference call on November 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Brighthouse Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.94B beats by $50M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.