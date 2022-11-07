LivePerson GAAP EPS of -$0.56 misses by $0.02, revenue of $129.56M beats by $6M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:42 PM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • LivePerson press release (NASDAQ:LPSN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.56 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $129.56M (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $6M.
  • The Company's cash balance was $393.3 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $521.8 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: We now expect revenue in a range of $517 million to $521 million, or 10% to 11% year over year growth, an improvement to the midpoint of approximately $6 million. For full year adjusted EBITDA, due to our current expectation for potential revenue upside and additional P&L optimizations, we are reaffirming our previous guidance range of $1 million to $10 million.
  • The implication for fourth quarter revenue is a range of $124.5 million to $128.7 million, or approximately 1% to 4% year over year. As for adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, we expect a range of $14.9 million to $24.0 million, or 12% to 19% margin relative to the midpoint of revenue guidance. We are expecting non-GAAP gross margins to be in the range of 72% to 74%.

