SmileDirectClub Q3 results beat on both lines as 2022 revenue outlook includes consensus
Nov. 07, 2022 4:45 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) delivered a Q3 2022 earnings beat on both the top and bottom lines and its updated 2022 revenue outlook includes the consensus estimate.
- Shares are up 9% in after-hours trading.
- The company projects full-year revenue of $470M-$500M, within the consensus estimate of $473.36M.
- SmileDirectClub (SDC) narrowed its net loss in the quarter 22% year over year to ~$69.7M.
- Revenue of ~$107M was a ~23% year-over-year decline.
- The company was helped in the quarter by a 39% decline in marketing and selling expenses to $58.2M compared to Q3 2021.
- SmileDirectClub (SDC) ended the quarter with $120.2M in cash, a 67% decline from the year-ago period.
