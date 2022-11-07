Kimball Electronics GAAP EPS of $0.38, revenue of $405.9M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:42 PM ETKimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Kimball Electronics press release (NASDAQ:KE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.38.
  • Revenue of $405.9M (+38.7% Y/Y).
  • Operating income of $13.6 million, or 3.3% of net sales, compared to operating income of $4.8 million, or 1.6% of net sales in the same period last year
  • FY Guidance: Net sales in the range of $1.6 - $1.7 billion, a 19% - 26% increase year-over-year; Operating income in the range of 4.6% - 5.2% of net sales; Capital expenditures in the range of $80 - $100 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.