Kimball Electronics GAAP EPS of $0.38, revenue of $405.9M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:42 PM ETKimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kimball Electronics press release (NASDAQ:KE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.38.
- Revenue of $405.9M (+38.7% Y/Y).
- Operating income of $13.6 million, or 3.3% of net sales, compared to operating income of $4.8 million, or 1.6% of net sales in the same period last year
- FY Guidance: Net sales in the range of $1.6 - $1.7 billion, a 19% - 26% increase year-over-year; Operating income in the range of 4.6% - 5.2% of net sales; Capital expenditures in the range of $80 - $100 million.
