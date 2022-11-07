Welltower Q3 earnings beat consensus driven by occupancy, REVPOR growth

Nov. 07, 2022

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) posted slightly better than expected Q3 earnings and issued Q4 guidance range with a midpoint higher than the average Wall Street estimate.

The REIT that owns senor housing complexes expects Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.80-$0.85, vs. $0.84 consensus.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.84, exceeding the $0.83 consensus, fell from $0.86 in Q2 and increased from $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. Welltower (WELL) stock was up 0.8% in Monday after-hours trading. Note that the company also reported a new joint venture for 147 Promedica Senior Care skilled nursing assets.

Last month, the company said it expected Q3 normalized FFO per share to be below its $0.82-$0.87 guidance on delayed disbursement of funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Q3 total revenue of $1.47B, topping the $1.46B consensus, was flat from $1.47B in the prior quarter and rose from $1.24B in Q3 2021.

Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") same-store revenue growth increased 10.8% Y/Y in Q3, driven by a 390 basis point increase in occupancy and 5.3% same-store REVPOR (average revenue per occupied room) growth. Same-store REVPOR growth reached its highest level in the quarter and is expected to rise even more in Q4.

Total portfolio same-store NOI growth of 7.2% was driven by 17.6% Y/Y SSNOI growth in its SHO portfolio, compared Q2 when it had 8.7% total portfolio SSNOI growth and 15.4% Y/Y SSNOI growth in the SHO portfolio.

Property operating expenses of $912.2M increased from $854.1M in Q2 and $729.4M in Q3 2021.

Conference call on Nov. 8 at 9:00 AM ET.

