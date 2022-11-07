Fabrinet Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97, revenue of $655.4M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:43 PM ETFabrinet (FN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fabrinet press release (NYSE:FN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97.
- Revenue of $655.4M (+20.6% Y/Y).
Business Outlook- Based on information available as of November 7, 2022, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023, a 13-week quarter ending December 30, 2022, as follows:
Fabrinet expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $640 million to $660 million vs $632.36M Consensus.
GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.67 to $1.74,vs $1.49 Consensus based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.86 to $1.93, based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
