Primoris Services Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.21, revenue of $1.28B beats by $100M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:44 PM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Primoris Services press release (NASDAQ:PRIM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $1.28B (+40.2% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Increased backlog to a record $5.5 billion, up 99.8 percent from the third quarter of 2021, including Master Service Agreements (“MSA”) backlog of $2.1 billion
  • Annual 2022 guidance range for earnings per share (“EPS”) updated to $2.31 to $2.51 to reflect incremental depreciation, amortization of intangibles, and transaction, integration and related costs associated with the PLH acquisition
  • Maintained Adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.39 to $2.59.

