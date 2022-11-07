Certara Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.02, revenue of $84.7M beats by $3.22M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:44 PM ETCertara, Inc. (CERT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Certara press release (NASDAQ:CERT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $84.7M (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.22M.
- 2022 Financial Outlook
- Certara is reiterating its previously reported guidance for full year 2022 guidance of $325 million to $335 million for revenue vs $330.77M consensus, $112 million to $117 million for adjusted EBITDA, and $0.43-$0.48 for adjusted diluted earnings per share vs $0.45 consensus. The reiterated guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates remain substantially unchanged from the rates as of September 30, 2022.
