Fathom Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.06, revenue of $111.26M beats by $2.43M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:46 PM ETFathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Fathom Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FTHM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $111.26M (+10.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.43M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.3 million for the 2022 third quarter, compared with $1.8 million for the 2021 third quarter.
  • Outlook: For the fourth quarter of 2022, Fathom expects total revenue in the range of $85 million to $95 million (vs. consensus of $102.43M) , and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of a loss of $2.4 million to a loss of $2.2 million.
  • This brings estimated 2022 full year revenue to $415 million to $425 million, compared with 2021 revenue of $330.2 million, vs. consensus of $429.52M. Full year Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from a loss of $8.8 million to a loss of $8.6 million, compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.2 million in 2021.

