AMC partners with Zoom to offer meeting rooms at select theatres
Nov. 07, 2022 4:48 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), ZMBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced Monday that they will partner to turn some AMC locations throughout U.S. into Zoom meeting rooms.
- Under partnership, AMC and Zoom currently anticipate launching Zoom Rooms at AMC in up to 17 major U.S. markets sometime in 2023.
- Upon launch, Zoom Rooms at AMC users will be able to book meeting rooms online and select their preferred theatres and meeting time.
- AMC and Zoom to provide necessary equipment for a fully functional Zoom Rooms experience, the companies said.
- ZM stock essentially flat while AMC +1.3% after the bell.
