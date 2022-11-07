AMC partners with Zoom to offer meeting rooms at select theatres

Nov. 07, 2022 4:48 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), ZMBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments

Businesses Close Stores Nationwide In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Victor J. Blue/Getty Images News

  • AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced Monday that they will partner to turn some AMC locations throughout U.S. into Zoom meeting rooms.
  • Under partnership, AMC and Zoom currently anticipate launching Zoom Rooms at AMC in up to 17 major U.S. markets sometime in 2023.
  • Upon launch, Zoom Rooms at AMC users will be able to book meeting rooms online and select their preferred theatres and meeting time.
  • AMC and Zoom to provide necessary equipment for a fully functional Zoom Rooms experience, the companies said.
  • ZM stock essentially flat while AMC +1.3% after the bell.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.