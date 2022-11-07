Arko Corp. GAAP EPS of $0.17, revenue of $2.45M

Nov. 07, 2022
  • Arko Corp. press release (NASDAQ:ARKO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.17.
  • Revenue of $2.45B (+20.1% Y/Y).
  • Merchandise revenue of $445.8 million for the third quarter compared to $434.7 million in Q3 2021; total merchandise contribution increased $5.8 million, or 4.3%, to $138.9 million, compared to Q3 2021
  • Merchandise margin reached all-time high, increased 60 basis points to 31.2% compared to 30.6% in Q3 2021
  • Third quarter same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 4.3% compared to Q3 2021, or 6.1% on a two-year stac
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.1% to $99.5 million, the Company’s strongest to date, compared to $80.2million in Q3 2021.
  • ARKO stock down 3% AH.

