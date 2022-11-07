FRP Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $9.29M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:51 PM ETFRP Holdings, Inc. (FRPH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- FRP Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FRPH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $9.29M.
- Summary and Outlook
- Royalty revenue for the quarter was up 9.85% versus the same period last year and revenue for the first nine months increased 8.07%. This is the highest nine-month revenue in the segment’s history and the first time we have achieved $10 million in revenue in the segment over any twelve-month period. Despite a one-time, $300,000 negative adjustment for overpayment of royalties between 2019-2021 at our Newberry Cement property, we were able to achieve these increases primarily because of the additional royalties from our new mining royalty property in Astatula, FL.
