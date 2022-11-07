Newtek Business NII of $0.01 per share, TII of $23.6M

Nov. 07, 2022
  • Newtek Business press release (NASDAQ:NEWT): Q3 Net Investment Income of $0.01 per share.
  • Adjusted Net Investment Income of $0.62 per share.
  • Total Investment Income of $23.6M (+90.3% Y/Y).
  • "Debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41x at September 30, 2022; proforma debt-to-equity ratio was 1.26x after taking into account the sales of government-guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans prior to September 30, 2022, which sales settled subsequent to the balance sheet date," report.
  • Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC (NSBF) increased its full year 2022 SBA 7(a) loan funding guidance to approximately $775 million, which would represent a 38.2% increase over $560.6 million of SBA 7(a) loans funded in 2021.

Comments (2)

