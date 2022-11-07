Park-Ohio Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.09, revenue of $436M beats by $8M
Nov. 07, 2022 5:10 PM ETPark-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Park-Ohio press release (NASDAQ:PKOH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $436M (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $8M.
- UPDATED 2022 OUTLOOK
- For the full year 2022, we continue to expect revenues to be at record levels, with revenue growth currently estimated at approximately 18% year-over-year driven by strong customer demand in each segment. We also continue to expect significant improvement in profitability for the full year 2022 compared to 2021, and improved adjusted operating results in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2022. However, given continuing macroeconomic headwinds from demand volatility, inflation and supply chain constraints, we will not provide further guidance at this time.
