Gladstone Commercial FFO of $0.43 beats by $0.04, revenue of $39.83M beats by $2.96M

Nov. 07, 2022 5:13 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Gladstone Commercial press release (NASDAQ:GOOD): Q3 FFO of $0.43 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $39.83M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.96M.
  • Collected 100% of cash rents: Collected 100% of cash rents due during July, August, and September.
  • Acquired property: Purchased four fully-occupied industrial properties for $46.1 million in the aggregate, with approximately 362,703 square feet of total rented space, at a weighted average cap rate of 7.26%;
  • Sold property: Sold three non-core office properties as part of our capital recycling strategy for $28.0 million.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.