Gladstone Commercial FFO of $0.43 beats by $0.04, revenue of $39.83M beats by $2.96M
Nov. 07, 2022 5:13 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Gladstone Commercial press release (NASDAQ:GOOD): Q3 FFO of $0.43 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $39.83M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.96M.
- Collected 100% of cash rents: Collected 100% of cash rents due during July, August, and September.
- Acquired property: Purchased four fully-occupied industrial properties for $46.1 million in the aggregate, with approximately 362,703 square feet of total rented space, at a weighted average cap rate of 7.26%;
- Sold property: Sold three non-core office properties as part of our capital recycling strategy for $28.0 million.
