Foxconn to invest up to $170M in Lordstown Motors

Nov. 07, 2022

  • Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF) (OTCPK:HNHPF) will invest up to $170M in U.S. electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), the two firms said on Monday.
  • Lordstown Motors (RIDE) stock had gained 5.4% to $1.95 after hours.
  • Post completion of the deal, Foxconn is expected to have an 18.3% stake in RIDE.
  • Foxconn will also have the right to designate two members of RIDE's board.
  • As per the deal, Foxconn and RIDE will end their existing electric vehicle (EV) joint venture agreement for a new EV collaboration program.
  • The $170M investment will comprise of $70M in RIDE's class A shares and up to $100M of a newly created convertible preferred stock, the companies said.

Comments (2)

