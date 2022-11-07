Foxconn to invest up to $170M in Lordstown Motors
Nov. 07, 2022 5:14 PM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), HNHAF, HNHPFBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF) (OTCPK:HNHPF) will invest up to $170M in U.S. electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), the two firms said on Monday.
- Lordstown Motors (RIDE) stock had gained 5.4% to $1.95 after hours.
- Post completion of the deal, Foxconn is expected to have an 18.3% stake in RIDE.
- Foxconn will also have the right to designate two members of RIDE's board.
- As per the deal, Foxconn and RIDE will end their existing electric vehicle (EV) joint venture agreement for a new EV collaboration program.
- The $170M investment will comprise of $70M in RIDE's class A shares and up to $100M of a newly created convertible preferred stock, the companies said.
