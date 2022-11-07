Cyteir Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.08

Nov. 07, 2022 5:17 PM ETCyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (CYT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Cyteir Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CYT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.08.

  •  Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were $153.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents are expected to fund planned operations into the second half of 2024.

  • Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $8.3 million in third quarter of 2022 versus $8.2 million for the same period in 2021.

  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $3.5 million for the third quarter of each 2022 and 2021.

