Biomea Fusion GAAP EPS of -$0.78 misses by $0.14
Nov. 07, 2022 5:20 PM ETBiomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Biomea Fusion press release (NASDAQ:BMEA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.78 misses by $0.14.
- Cash position of $133.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022
- Biomea reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million for the same period in 2021.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $56.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $26.9 million for the same period in 2021.
Comments