Westport gets notice for listing deficiency in U.S.
Nov. 07, 2022 5:22 PM ETWestport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), WPRT:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) on Monday said it got notice on Nov 3 from Nasdaq for not complying with a certain listing rule.
- Nasdaq notice has no immediate impact on the listing of WPRT common shares, which will continue to trade.
- WPRT shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days to regain compliance.
- WPRT intends to monitor closing bid price of its common shares and may consider options like implementing a consolidation reverse share split to regain compliance.
- WPRT said notice from Nasdaq will not affect its listing on the TSX Exchange.
