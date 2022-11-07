Westport gets notice for listing deficiency in U.S.

Nov. 07, 2022 5:22 PM ETWestport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), WPRT:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) on Monday said it got notice on Nov 3 from Nasdaq for not complying with a certain listing rule.
  • Nasdaq notice has no immediate impact on the listing of WPRT common shares, which will continue to trade.
  • WPRT shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days to regain compliance.
  • WPRT intends to monitor closing bid price of its common shares and may consider options like implementing a consolidation reverse share split to regain compliance.
  • WPRT said notice from Nasdaq will not affect its listing on the TSX Exchange.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.