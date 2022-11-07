Unisys GAAP EPS of -$0.59 misses by $0.01, revenue of $461.2M misses by $13.75M

Nov. 07, 2022 5:31 PM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Unisys press release (NYSE:UIS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.59 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $461.2M (-5.5% Y/Y) misses by $13.75M.
  • Gross profit was down 17.8% YoY to $104.3M vs. $126.9M in the prior-year period
  • Net loss margin was 8.7% vs. 3.8% in the prior-year period
  • Non-GAAP net income was $3.1M vs. $6.9M in the prior-year period
  • Non-GAAP net income margin was 0.7% vs. 1.4% in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $52.5M vs. $74.6M in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.4% vs. 15.3% in the prior-year period

