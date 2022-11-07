Him & Hers Health jumps 16% after hours as 2022 revenue guidance well above consensus
Nov. 07, 2022 5:37 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Him & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is up 16% in after-hours trading after reporting its 2022 revenue outlook range is above the consensus estimate.
- The company is projecting full-year revenue of $519M-$522M (consensus of $479.93M).
- In its Q3 2022 earnings, Him & Hers (HIMS) beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- In the quarter, the company's net loss widened 18% to $18.8M compared to the prior-year period.
- Revenue of ~$145M was a ~95% year-over-year increase.
- Him & Hers (HIMS) was hurt in the quarter by a 105% increase in marketing expenses to $78.5M, and a 70% increase in operations and support to ~$21.8M compared to Q3 2021.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $58M, a ~24% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
