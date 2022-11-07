Him & Hers Health jumps 16% after hours as 2022 revenue guidance well above consensus

Nov. 07, 2022 5:37 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Him & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is up 16% in after-hours trading after reporting its 2022 revenue outlook range is above the consensus estimate.
  • The company is projecting full-year revenue of $519M-$522M (consensus of $479.93M).
  • In its Q3 2022 earnings, Him & Hers (HIMS) beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • In the quarter, the company's net loss widened 18% to $18.8M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Revenue of ~$145M was a ~95% year-over-year increase.
  • Him & Hers (HIMS) was hurt in the quarter by a 105% increase in marketing expenses to $78.5M, and a 70% increase in operations and support to ~$21.8M compared to Q3 2021.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $58M, a ~24% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor The Rare Opportunities sees Him & Hers (HIMS) as a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.