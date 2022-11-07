Fulcrum Therapeutics names new chief medical officer, chief scientific officer
Nov. 07, 2022 5:38 PM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) on Monday said it had appointed Santiago Arroyo as chief medical officer and Jeff Jacobs as chief scientific officer.
- Arroyo's joining was effective today, while Jacobs will join on Dec. 1, FULC said.
- According to FULC, Arroyo was previously chief medical officer at Momenta Pharmaceuticals which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Arroyo had before that held roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE).
- Jacobs was most recently chief scientific officer at Goldfinch Bio, and is a 25-year veteran in the fields of drug discovery and target identification, FULC said.
- FULC stock earlier closed -2.9% at $5.61.
