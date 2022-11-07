Univest Financial prices $50M subordinated note offering

Nov. 07, 2022 5:40 PM ETUnivest Financial Corporation (UVSP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) said Monday it priced a $50M underwritten public offering of 7.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
  • The notes bear interest at an initial rate of 7.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and Nov. 15 of each year, starting May 15, 2023.
  • The last interest payment date for the fixed rate period will be Nov. 15, 2027.
  • From Nov. 15, 2027 to, but excluding, Nov. 15, 2032 or the date of earlier redemption, the notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to the benchmark rate (expected to be three-month term SOFR) plus 309.8 bps.
  • The notes will be payable quarterly in arrears on Feb. 15, May 15, Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 of each year, starting Feb. 15, 2028.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 15.
  • Univest (UVSP) expects to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

