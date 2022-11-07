Algoma Steel Group GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.06, revenue of $599.2M beats by $130.41M
- Algoma Steel Group press release (NASDAQ:ASTL): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $599.2M (-40.7% Y/Y) beats by $130.41M.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $82.7 million, compared with $430.6 million for the prior-year quarter.
- The Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of US$0.05 on each common share outstanding, payable on December 30, 2022 to holders of record of common shares of the Corporation as of the close of business on November 30, 2022.
