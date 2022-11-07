Sandstorm Gold net income of C$31.7M, revenue of C$39M

Nov. 07, 2022 5:44 PM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), SSL:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sandstorm Gold press release (NYSE:SAND): Q3 net income of C$31.7M.
  • Revenue of C$39M (+41.3% Y/Y).
  • Record attributable gold equivalent ounces1 of 22,606 ounces (Q3 2021—15,514 ounces).
  • Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital1 of $31.3 million (Q3 2021—$20.8 million);
  • Average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce1 of $323 resulting in cash operating margins1 of $1,383 per ounce (Q3 2021—$238 per ounce and $1,541 per ounce respectively).
  • Outlook: Based on the Company's existing streams and royalties, attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2022 are forecast to be between 80,000 and 85,000 ounces. The Company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production to be over 150,000 ounces in 2025.

