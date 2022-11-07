Nutrien prices its $1B U.S. notes

Nov. 07, 2022 5:45 PM ET By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Sign providing directions to some of the different facilities that are part of Nutrien"s phosphate mining and chemical operations near White Springs, Florida

JENNIFER E. WOLF

  • Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) on Monday priced its $1B of U.S. senior notes.
  • NTR said it priced US$500M of 5.900% senior notes due Nov 7, 2024, and US$500M 5.950% senior notes due Nov 7, 2025.
  • The senior notes offering is expected to close on or about Nov 9, 2022.
  • Nutrien said it intends to use proceeds from the offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness, finance working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt, the company said.
  • Barclays Capital, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital USA and TD Securities USA are among joint book-running managers for the offering.

