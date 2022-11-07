Nutrien prices its $1B U.S. notes
Nov. 07, 2022 5:45 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) on Monday priced its $1B of U.S. senior notes.
- NTR said it priced US$500M of 5.900% senior notes due Nov 7, 2024, and US$500M 5.950% senior notes due Nov 7, 2025.
- The senior notes offering is expected to close on or about Nov 9, 2022.
- Nutrien said it intends to use proceeds from the offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness, finance working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt, the company said.
- Barclays Capital, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital USA and TD Securities USA are among joint book-running managers for the offering.
Comments (1)