Unique Fabricating enters waiver and amendment of its credit agreement

Nov. 07, 2022
  • Unique Fabricating (UFABhas entered into the waiver and ninth amendment to the credit agreement and loan documents.
  • As previously reported, as of December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021, the Company was in violation of certain of its financial covenants.
  • Lenders entered into a forbearance agreement initially in April 2021, which subsequently has been extended, most recently through November 7, 2022.
  • The ninth amendment requires that the company take certain steps by specified dates to accomplish a refinancing of the debt to the lenders and to repay the debt altogether by February 2023.

