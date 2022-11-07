Unique Fabricating enters waiver and amendment of its credit agreement
Nov. 07, 2022 5:51 PM ETUFABBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Unique Fabricating (UFAB) has entered into the waiver and ninth amendment to the credit agreement and loan documents.
- As previously reported, as of December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021, the Company was in violation of certain of its financial covenants.
- Lenders entered into a forbearance agreement initially in April 2021, which subsequently has been extended, most recently through November 7, 2022.
- The ninth amendment requires that the company take certain steps by specified dates to accomplish a refinancing of the debt to the lenders and to repay the debt altogether by February 2023.
Comments