INDUS Realty Trust FFO of $0.55 beats by $0.07, revenue of $13.04M beats by $0.73M
Nov. 08, 2022 12:39 AM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- INDUS Realty Trust press release (NASDAQ:INDT): Q3 FFO of $0.55 beats by $0.07; EPS of $0.11
- Revenue of $13.04M (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.73M.
- Net Operating Income from Continuing Operations of $10.2M for the 2022 third quarter compared to $7.6M for the 2021 third quarter.
- As of September 30, 2022, stabilized portfolio was 100.0% leased; total in-service portfolio was 97.6% leased.
- During the 2022 third quarter, executed 5 leases totaling 418,000 square feet across the Company’s portfolio.
- INDUS expects 2022 fourth quarter NOI from continuing operations of between approximately $10.0 million to approximately $10.3 million and full year NOI from continuing operations of between approximately $38.1 million to approximately $38.4 million.
