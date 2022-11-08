Fraport AG reports Q3 results; expects to achieve upper range of full-year outlook
Nov. 08, 2022 1:09 AM ETFraport AG (FPRUF), FPRUYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fraport AG press release (OTCPK:FPRUF): Q3 buoyed by positive operational figures, the net profit rose by 47.4% year-on-year to €151.2M in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3/2021: €102.6M).
- Revenue of €925.6M (+46.0% Y/Y).
- Group EBITDA improved to €420.3M, just four percent short of the level of 2019 (Q3/2021: €288.6M).
- For 2022 as a whole, Fraport is aiming for a result at the upper end of the forecasts. Likewise, passenger volumes in Frankfurt are expected to reach the upper range of predictions, between about 45 and 50 million. Revenue is expected to slightly exceed €3 billion for 2022 as a whole. EBITDA is projected to reach between about €850 million and €970 million, while EBIT is expected to be in the range from approximately €400 million to €520 million.
Comments