Diamond Offshore Drilling GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.36, revenue of $226.07M beats by $44.68M
Nov. 08, 2022 1:49 AM ETDiamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Diamond Offshore Drilling press release (NYSE:DO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $226.07M (+9.9% Q/Q) beats by $44.68M.
- As of September 30, 2022, Diamond Offshore had total liquidity of $296M, comprised of $23M of unrestricted cash and $273M of available capacity on its revolving credit facility and delayed draw First Lien Notes.
Remarking on the outlook for the offshore drilling market, Wolford commented, "Market fundamentals continue to improve in our industry, driving improved dayrates and growing visibility of future demand."
