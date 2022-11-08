Wajax Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78, revenue of $470.8M beats by $123.86M
Nov. 08, 2022 2:05 AM ETWajax Corporation (WJXFF), WJX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wajax press release (OTCPK:WJXFF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78.
- Revenue of $470.8M (+17.3% Y/Y) beats by $123.86M.
- The Corporation's robust balance sheet and record quarter end backlog of $558.8M, approximately two-thirds of which is expected to be converted in 2022, continue to show momentum in the business.
- The Corporation's leverage ratio increased to 1.28 times at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.10 times at June 30, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.3% in the third quarter of 2022 from 10.1% in the third quarter of 2021.
