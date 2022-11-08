Aris Water Solutions enters strategic pact with Chevron, ConocoPhillips

Nov. 08, 2022 2:24 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), COP, ARISBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) has entered into a strategic agreement with Chevron U.S.A. (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to develop and pilot technologies and processes to treat produced water for potential beneficial reuse opportunities.
  • All the three parties goal is to develop cost effective and scalable methods of treating produced water to create a potential water source for industrial, commercial, and non-consumptive agricultural purposes.
  • The move demonstrates Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Aris' continued commitment to responsible water management and leadership in working towards beneficial reuse of treated produced water in a water scarce region.
  • Aris will lead the engineering, construction, and execution of the testing protocols and pilot projects while leveraging the combined technical expertise of Chevron and ConocoPhillips.
  • The treated water will then be reused in a variety of ongoing research projects, including non-consumptive agriculture, low emission hydrogen production, and the direct air capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide.
  • All the three parties will work with appropriate regulators, with a goal to complete testing and performance evaluation of pilot technologies by the end of 2023.

