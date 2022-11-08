Humana prices $1.23B debt offering
Nov. 08, 2022 2:45 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) has priced a public offering of $1.25B in aggregate principal amount of senior notes, which comprised of $500 million of the company’s 5.75 percent senior notes, due 2028 at 99.705 percent and $750 million of the company’s 5.875 percent senior notes, due 2033 at 99.508 percent of the principal amount.
- The notes offerings are expected to close on November 22, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the notes offerings will be ~$1.232B.
- Net proceeds from the notes offerings will be used to repay its 2.900% senior notes due 2022 and its 3.150% senior notes due 2022 at maturity during December 2022 and the remainder of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings under the company’s commercial paper program.
