eBay prices $1.15B debt offering
Nov. 08, 2022 3:11 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY), EBAYLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday has priced a $1.15B underwritten public offering of its senior unsecured notes, consisting of $425M of 5.900% Notes due 2025, $300M of 5.950% Notes due 2027 and $425M of 6.300% Notes due 2032.
- The public offering price of the 2025 Notes is 99.883%, of the 2027 Notes is 99.863% and of the 2032 Notes is 99.934% of the principal amount, in each case plus accrued interest, if any.
- The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem all outstanding floating rate notes due 2023 and 2.750% fixed rate notes due 2023, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
