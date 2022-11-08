eBay prices $1.15B debt offering

Nov. 08, 2022 3:11 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY), EBAYLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday has priced a $1.15B underwritten public offering of its senior unsecured notes, consisting of $425M of 5.900% Notes due 2025, $300M of 5.950% Notes due 2027 and $425M of 6.300% Notes due 2032.
  • The public offering price of the 2025 Notes is 99.883%, of the 2027 Notes is 99.863% and of the 2032 Notes is 99.934% of the principal amount, in each case plus accrued interest, if any.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem all outstanding floating rate notes due 2023 and 2.750% fixed rate notes due 2023, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Read more on the details of the Q3 earnings report.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.