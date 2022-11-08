Fast Radius announces Chapter 11 filing to complete its marketing and sale process
Nov. 08, 2022 3:22 AM ETFast Radius, Inc. (FSRD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) has launched an in-court process to effectuate one or more strategic transactions and has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware.
- The company has requested that the court establish certain sale and marketing procedures, which include a proposed bid deadline of December 5, 2022.
- The company is in active discussions with one or more potential partners and continues to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives.
- Fast Radius will continue to operate its business as a “debtor-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
- The company has filed customary motions requesting that the court authorize the company’s ability to use cash on hand and operating cash flows to support its continued operation throughout this process, including payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption.
- The company intends to pay suppliers and vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date.
- The company anticipates that its common stock and warrants will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and will be eligible to be quoted on either the OTC Bulletin Board or Pink Sheets.
- In light of the bankruptcy filing, the company will not conduct its Q3 2022 quarterly earnings call.
