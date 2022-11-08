KKR to invest $400M in Serentica Renewables for global decarbonization agenda

Nov. 08, 2022 3:36 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Serentica Renewables has signed definitive pacts under which KKR will invest $400M in the company.
  • Serentica seeks to enable the energy transition for energy-intensive, hard-to-abate industrial sectors by providing complex clean energy solutions.
  • Serentica’s medium term goal is to install 5,000 MW of carbon-free generation capacity coupled with different storage technologies and supply over 16 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
  • Transaction is among the largest industrial decarbonization investments in India to date
  • The Buy rating agrees with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy, though diverges from the Quant rating of Hold.

  • Seeking Alpha contributor Weighing Machine viewed KKR as a Buy given its resilient year-to-date results.

