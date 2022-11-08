Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares slide 18% on $60M securities offering

Nov. 08, 2022 3:42 AM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) stock dropped 18% after-hours on Monday after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 10,526,316 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.75/share, and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,105,264 shares of common stock at a price of $4.749/pre-funded warrant, for gross proceeds of ~$60M.
  • The purchase price per share of each pre-funded warrant represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.001 per share exercise price of such pre-funded warrant.
  • All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Marinus.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,894,737 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to continue to fund commercialization of ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, the development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock drops 19% aftermarket on proposed public offering.

