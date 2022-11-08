Ares Capital prices 8M stock offering

Nov. 08, 2022 3:48 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares are down 3.45% after-hours after the firm has priced a public offering of 8M shares of its common stock.
  • Underwriters are granted an option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares of common stock.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022.
  • On November 7, 2022, the official close price of Ares Capital’s common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “ARCC” was $19.73/share.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities. Ares Capital may reborrow under its credit facilities for general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Ares Capital announces stock offering.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.