Triple Flag Precious Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $33.8M misses by $4.24M
Nov. 08, 2022 3:59 AM ETTriple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM), TFPM:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Triple Flag Precious Metals press release (NYSE:TFPM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $33.8M (-8.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.24M.
- Gold equivalent ounces sold of 19,523, compared to 20,746 in Q3 2021.
- Operating Cash Flow of $25.4M, compared to $29.5M in Q3 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $26.1M, compared to $29.5M in Q3 2021.
- Strong Asset Margin of 90%, broadly in line with the same period in the prior year.
- Cash Costs per GEO of $165, broadly in line with the same period in the prior year.
- “Our results from the third quarter of 2022 were broadly in-line with expectations and we are expecting our full-year GEOs sales to be towards the low end of our guidance range of 88,000 – 92,000 GEOs” commented Shaun Usmar, CEO.
