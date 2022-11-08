Nintendo reports 1H results
- Nintendo press release (OTCPK:NTDOY): 1H net profit totaled $1.6B during the six months through September, up from 171.8 billion yen the previous year.
- Revenue of $4.5B up 5% Y/Y.
- Nintendo Switch sales fell 19% from the previous year to 6.68 million units.
- Nintendo expects to sell 19 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year. It earlier expected to sell 21 million Switch machines. Cumulative Switch sales around the world have topped 114 million machines.
- The maker of Pokemon and Super Mario games to raise its profit forecast for the April-March fiscal year to 400 billion yen ($2.7 billion), from an earlier projection for a 340 billion yen ($2.3 billion) profit. Even the better forecast is below what Nintendo earned in the last fiscal year, at 477.7 billion yen.
