European markets mixed ahead of U.S. midterm elections

Nov. 08, 2022 4:25 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.36%.

Germany +0.07%.

France -0.43%. France September trade balance -€17.5 billion vs -€14.3 billion expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline, having recouped opening losses of almost 0.5%. Tech stocks climbed while oil and as stocks fell amid a generally mixed picture for major bourses across the continent.

Investors are also looking ahead to Thursday’s U.S. consumer price index report, which will give further insight into the Federal Reserve’s efforts to squash inflation. A hot inflation report could signal to investors that a pivot from higher interest rates, for longer, could be further away than expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 4.21%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 2.35%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 3.67%.

