PHX Energy Services Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53, revenue of $142.42M
Nov. 08, 2022 4:54 AM ETPHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF), PHX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PHX Energy Services press release (OTCQB:PHXHF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53.
- Revenue of $142.42M (+52.6% Y/Y).
- The Corporation’s adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $27.3M, 19 percent of consolidated revenue.
- Outlook: "Our team is working diligently to overcome these, and we believe we will see the full benefit from our 2022 capital expenditures program by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
- We foresee the favorable industry conditions in 2022 continuing into 2023, and believe the 2023 North American rig count will be 1,000-1,100 active rigs per day. "
