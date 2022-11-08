HydrogenPro ASA reports Q3 results
Nov. 08, 2022 4:59 AM ETHydrogenPro ASA (HYPRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HydrogenPro ASA press release (OTCPK:HYPRF): Q3 net profit (after tax) for the quarter ended at NOK -23.4 million vs. a net profit of NOK -13.1 million in third quarter 2021.
- Revenue of NOK 14.6M (+78.0% Y/Y).
- The order backlog amounts to NOK 849 million as of 30th of September 2022 vs. NOK 794 million as of 30th of June 2022 (NOK 33 million as of 31st of December 2021).
- Adjusted EBITDA of NOK -27.4 million during the third quarter 2022 and NOK - 6.8 million during the third quarter 2021.
