Novartis' Sandoz to invest €50M to boost manufacturing of penicillin in Europe

Nov. 08, 2022 5:22 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Novartis company corporate campus

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) on Monday said that Sandoz is planning a €50M to support increased European manufacturing capacity for finished dosage form (FDF) the antibiotic penicillin.
  • The Swiss pharma giant said the new commitment follows plans disclosed last year to invest more than €100M in new manufacturing technology for producing oral amoxicillin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) at Kundl, Austria.
  • This investment will increase manufacturing capacity for FDFs of amoxicillin and other key penicillin products, the company added.
  • Novartis said the new three-floor building at Kundl, which will be ready for operation by early 2024, will be connected to the existing penicillin production facility and will cover an additional area of 1875m². It will focus on bulk formulation and fill-finish activities for penicillins for global distribution.
  • Sandoz also said last year that it was investing €50M million for sterile API production at Palafolls, Spain. Combined with Austrian federal government plans to contribute or coordinate public funding ~€50M, the total amount now being invested in the Sandoz antibiotics network across Europe is over €250M, according to the company.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.