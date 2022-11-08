Novartis' Sandoz to invest €50M to boost manufacturing of penicillin in Europe
Nov. 08, 2022
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) on Monday said that Sandoz is planning a €50M to support increased European manufacturing capacity for finished dosage form (FDF) the antibiotic penicillin.
- The Swiss pharma giant said the new commitment follows plans disclosed last year to invest more than €100M in new manufacturing technology for producing oral amoxicillin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) at Kundl, Austria.
- This investment will increase manufacturing capacity for FDFs of amoxicillin and other key penicillin products, the company added.
- Novartis said the new three-floor building at Kundl, which will be ready for operation by early 2024, will be connected to the existing penicillin production facility and will cover an additional area of 1875m². It will focus on bulk formulation and fill-finish activities for penicillins for global distribution.
- Sandoz also said last year that it was investing €50M million for sterile API production at Palafolls, Spain. Combined with Austrian federal government plans to contribute or coordinate public funding ~€50M, the total amount now being invested in the Sandoz antibiotics network across Europe is over €250M, according to the company.
