Wipro to launch dedicated VMware-focused business unit
Nov. 08, 2022 5:34 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT), VMWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IT firm Wipro (NYSE:WIT) has announced an extended collaboration with VMware (NYSE:VMW).
- Under this expanded relationship, Wipro (WIT) will launch a new dedicated VMware-focused business to help mutual customers to accelerate digital transformation. The new business unit will leverage Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' expertise across industries along with VMware Cross-Cloud services, with a goal to streamline VMware implementations and accelerate deployment of applications.
- The partnership will cover the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, involving multi-million-dollar investments across sales, alliances, and delivery resources in each of these regions. The delivery will be executed through Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios in U.S., Europe, and India.
