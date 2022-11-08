Bell launches offering of C$1B 5.85% MTN Debentures
- Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) has launched an offering of C$1B aggregate principal amount of MTN Debentures pursuant to its medium term notes (MTN) program.
- The C$1B 5.85% MTN Debentures, Series M-57, will be dated Nov. 10, 2022, will mature on Nov. 10, 2032, and will be issued at a price of C$99.768 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 5.881%.
- Net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.
- Closing of the offering of these MTN Debentures is expected to occur on Nov. 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
