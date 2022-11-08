China's Best gets non-compliance notice from NYSE

  • Best (NYSE:BEST) said it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange for not being in compliance with the minimum $1 per American Depositary Share (ADS) rule for continued listing on the exchange.
  • The Chinese smart supply chain solutions and logistics provider said it has six months to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
  • The NYSE notice does not affect the company's business operations, and its shares will continue to be listed, in the meantime, according to the company.
  • Best said it was considering its options and intends to take reasonable measures to regain compliance.

