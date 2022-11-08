New Fortress Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.31, revenue of $731.93M beats by $128.04M
- New Fortress Energy press release (NASDAQ:NFE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.31.
- Revenue of $731.93M (+140.2% Y/Y) beats by $128.04M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $291 million
- We are on track to achieve our Illustrative Adjusted EBITDA Goal of ~$1.1 billion for 2022
- Recently announced increase of 2023 Illustrative Adjusted EBITDA Goal to ~$2.5+ billion (from ~$1.5+ billion), and Illustrative Adjusted EBITDA Goals of ~$4+ billion and ~$5+ billion for 2024 and 2025, respectively
- Increase in 2023 earnings goals driven primarily by expected Deployment of FLNG 1 in the first half of 2023, as well as higher expected operating margins and continued LNG portfolio optimization
